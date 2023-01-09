Family worried about safety of missing Whangārei teen with brain tumour

Emily Gurnick-Peacock was last seen on December 30. Photo / Supplied

Police seek sightings of a teenager missing since December 30, and her family says they are “worried for her safety”.

Emily Gurnick-Peacock, 16, was last seen 10 days ago at her central Whangārei home where she lives with her mum, but she has not been seen since.

Stuff reported that her stepmum Ann-Maree Peacock said there had been no updates on where Emily could be.

Peacock described Emily to Stuff as “trusting and naive” but has a “pleasant and helpful” attitude.

Emily is around 1.7m tall and has pronounced scarring on her head, mostly covered by hair, due to previous surgeries for an inoperable brain tumour.

On her abdomen, she has a port scar which is visible is she is wearing a crop top.

“We’re all very worried for her safety and miss her very much. My husband (her dad), last saw her on Boxing Day and she seemed healthy,” Peacock said.

She urged anyone who had seen her to contact police.

“Emily, please, if there is a chance you hear or see any of these messages, please contact us as soon as possible. We need to know you are okay, we miss you and love you,” Peacock said.

Emily’s mother Elle said in a 2016 post on Givealittle that she suffered from brain tumour and hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the cavities within the brain.

The Givealittle page raised $1100 for Emily’s dream to meet her favourite singer Justin Bieber.

“Emily smiles regardless of all the operations and needles she has had,” her mother said at the time.

Given Emily’s age, police said they and her family were concerned for her welfare.

Police are asking anyone who had seen Emily to contact police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using update my report.

People should reference file number 230103/9281. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.