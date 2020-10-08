Family says motorcyclist killed in Hawke's Bay Expressway crash had so much left to give world

Motorcyclist Eric Gordon, who stood 200cm tall, was killed in a crash with a truck on the Hawke's Bay Expressway last week. Photo / Supplied

The brother of a motorcyclist who died after colliding with a truck on the Hawke's Bay Expressway in Napier says there will forever be "a six-foot seven shaped hole" in their family's hearts.

Eric David Gordon, 36, died in the 7.30am crash, which happened between Watchman Rd and Main North Rd on October 2.

Donald Gordon

said his not-so-little brother, whose 2-metre height made him stand out from the crowd, died doing what he loved – riding his motorcycle.

"Eric was full of life and energy, a Tigger-like character that would crush you with his hugs," he said.

"There will forever be a six-foot seven shaped hole in our hearts."

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the motorcycle crash that killed Eric Gordon on October 2. Photo / Paul Taylor

Donald said the family are devastated to say goodbye to a partner, son, brother and uncle, who left behind partner Mina, mother Ingrid, sister-in-law Angela and nephew and nieces Eloise and Daniel.

Donald said his brother, a habitual gadget builder, had so much more to give.

"Now his soldering iron has gone cold, his multimeters turned off," he said.

"He had big plans for the future with his partner Mina. We will remember his fun-loving spirit, his time spent with us and how he enjoyed playing with his niece and nephew."

Donald said the loss of Eric was "too soon, too sudden" and "the world is poorer" as a result.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

A celebration of Eric's life is to be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel at Howard and Gannon Funerals in Taradale, Napier, at 11am on October 12, before a private funeral.