Family of four rescued from Hawke's Bay river

A family of four have been rescued following a multi-day kayaking trip down the Ngaruroro River, in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

A family of four were picked up by the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter after activating their Personal Locator Beacon while on a river trip down the Ngaruroro River, in Hawke's Bay.

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said the crew received the call at about 2.30pm.

Two adults and two children who had been kayaking and rafting down the Ngaruroro River were picked up near Kuripapango suffering from exhaustion and hypothermia.

"The helicopter has rescued them all and brought them in to the Hawke's Bay Hospital for observation," Wilmot said.

"There were no serious injuries."

He said the river was probably quite low which would have made it "very hard going".

"They'd be quite wet and cold."