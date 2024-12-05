“Her immediate family in Christchurch NZ want to bring her home as this is what she wanted. US became her second home but NZ was her heart and she was a proud Kiwi woman,” TePaea wrote.

“The exact cost is uncertain but is estimated up to $10K for her cremation and associated costs, shipping, customs, compliance, funeral director costs in the US & NZ and lawyer fees to obtain the appropriate documentations.”

The page had last night far raised $530 of the $10,000 goal.

Rachel Wagner, 41 (left) was fatally shot by her 14-year-old daughter Lilyand in her home in Tifton County, Georgia, US.

Te Paea claimed Lilyana had been homeschooled for several months, had a keen interest in guns and spent many hours online gaming.

She was considered “withdrawn and anti-social” in the lead-up to the shooting.

She said Lilyana was “[Wagner’s] whole world” and she worked two jobs to support her daughter.

Rachel Wagner, 51, had lived in the US for nearly three decades with an American husband, who she was separated from, and daughter Lilyana before the shooting last week. Photo / Give a Little

“She gave her everything, they were best friends, she loved her baby so much.”

Te Paea said Wagner’s mum, stepdad and brother in Christchurch were “beside themselves” after getting the call from the US Coroner last week.

“[Wagner]’s mum can’t even talk about it ... she’s really struggling to process it.”

Te Paea said police told the family after the shooting the teenager had stolen Wagner’s debit card, shaved her head and headed in her mum’s car towards Atlanta before flipping the vehicle.

The Tifton police department said that last Tuesday at 8am local time, police went to Wagner’s house to inform her of the car crash 157km away.

A statement said when they were unable to reach anyone inside the home, they called Wagner’s employer, who said she had not turned up to work.

It was then officers entered her home and found her dead in the back bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Lilyana has been charged with one count of malice murder and is being held in a juvenile detention centre.

The police department said they are working to establish a motive.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.