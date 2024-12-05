Rachel Wagner, 51, had lived in the US for nearly three decades with an American husband, who she was separated from, and daughter Lilyana before the shooting last week.
Wagner’s sister-in-law, Christchurch resident Kiri Te Paea, said their family were “beside themselves” working tirelessly to get Wagner’s body home from Tifton County, Georgia while coming to terms with the fact Lilyana is facing a murder charge.
“Her immediate family in Christchurch NZ want to bring her home as this is what she wanted. US became her second home but NZ was her heart and she was a proud Kiwi woman,” TePaea wrote.
“The exact cost is uncertain but is estimated up to $10K for her cremation and associated costs, shipping, customs, compliance, funeral director costs in the US & NZ and lawyer fees to obtain the appropriate documentations.”
The page had last night far raised $530 of the $10,000 goal.
Te Paea claimed Lilyana had been homeschooled for several months, had a keen interest in guns and spent many hours online gaming.