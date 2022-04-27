Family and friends gather for funeral of teenager killed in Invercargill crash. Video / Supplied

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Friends and family of Maru Tawhai - one of the four teens killed in an Invercargill crash - have been arriving in large numbers to his marae this morning.

A tangi for 17-year-old victim O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as Maru to those close to him, has been held at the Ngā Hau E Whā marae in Invercargill for several days.

O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as Maru, was one of four teenagers killed in an accident in Invercargill when their vehicle collided with a concrete truck. Photo / Supplied

Friends and family of Maru Tawhai - one of the four teens killed in an Invercargill crash - have been filtering in large numbers into his local Marae this morning. Photo / George Heard

Over an hour before a service for the teenager was to be held this morning at 11am, a congregation of loved ones and locals were lining Conon St.

Maru died on April 22 in a head-on collision with a concrete truck on Queens Drive, Invercargill, shortly after 4pm.

In the ute with him were his three 16-year-old friends: Konnor Steele, Indaka Rouse and Kyah Kennedy. All of the local mates died at the scene of the crash.

The crash between a concrete truck and a ute took place just before 4pm on Friday. Photo / George Heard

A haka will be performed as Maru's body is taken from the marae after the service and taken to Eastern Invercargill Cemetery.

A Givealittle page has been set up by a friend of his family. So far the page has raised over $9000, which will go towards Maru's tangihanga.

"The whānau [is] losing a moko, nephew, cousin and friend. The community losing a handsome young man.

"Maru [is] a 17-year-old young beautiful, talented, caring and cheeky man [who] has been stolen, and hearts are suffering," the family friend wrote.

"Those who know and love Maru will be deeply saddened and I would like to put this page out to whanau & friends wide and far who want to tautoko (support) this whanau in their grief by supporting with [the] financial burden of what has already been a terrible tragedy."