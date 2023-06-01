Families of the missing march on Parliament

Ruby and her mother Jacqueline are among families and supporters of missing people marching to Parliament. Photo / Ruth Hill

By RNZ

Families and supporters of missing people, frustrated with the lack of progress, marched to Parliament on Thursday to call for more police resources to bring them home.

Jacqueline, there to support the family of missing Kāpiti woman Breanna Muriwai, said it had been “nine months of torment” for them.

The 22-year-old nursing student was last seen on August 28 on Te Horo Beach, after earlier travelling from Wellington to Palmerston North.

Missing person Breanna Muriwai.

“Families are having to do their own searches,” Jacqueline said.

“In Breanna’s case, her mother drives around with a spade in the boot of her car, in case she gets information on where to dig for her daughter’s body. No mother should have to do that.”

Breanna Muriwai was captured with a male associate on the CCTV of a Palmerston North liquor store. Photo / NZ Police

The police had CCTV footage of people using Breanna’s money card, but had told the family that without more evidence, they could not progress the case, she said.

Jacqueline’s daughter Ruby, who was at school with Breanna’s younger brother, said there was “no closure” for families with a missing loved one.

- RNZ