Fall of Afghanistan: New Zealand won't be able to rescue everyone - PM Jacinda Ardern

Afghans scale a wall at Hamid Karzai International Airport as they try to flee Kabul on August 16. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand troops won't be able to rescue everyone they want to from Afghanistan.

About 80 Defence Force troops left Auckland on Thursday to assist with evacuation efforts in the Middle East, following the Taliban's takeover.

It is hoped more than 50 New Zealand citizens and scores of Afghans who helped New Zealand's efforts there will be rescued.

But Ardern said the rescue mission has been hampered by the chaos that has unfolded around the airport in Kabul.

There have been violent scenes as thousands hoping to flee the country try to pass through barricades being manned by Taliban members.

There are reports the Taliban has even blocked those with the necessary documents to travel.

Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 17, 2021. Photo / AP

Ardern told media attending the latest Covid-19 briefing in Wellington this afternoon the Government was advised by officials at the time of the Defence Force plane's departure that scenes of chaos were possible.

However, New Zealand's role is to support its partners so they can all join forces on the evacuations.

"All the partners are working together - they won't just be bringing out their own people but often supporting others and we'll be a part of those efforts.

"But I'm concerned that because of the situation on the ground that we do need to start working on what the next stage will be because it does not look like we will get out everyone we wanted to get out."

There is a window that everyone is using but it is dependent on people having safe access to the airport and no country has been able to secure safe routes, Ardern said.

New Zealand also has to make contact with some Afghan nationals who are from another province well away from Kabul.

"It's not an environment where anyone is picking or choosing - we're just doing our best."

Ardern said New Zealand troops were not deployed too late.

