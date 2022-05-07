The car was left at the scene after the failed ram-raid attempt. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Would-be thieves were left empty handed last night after they tried to ram raid a Caltex petrol station in Māngere.

Police said they had received a report of an attempted burglary at the service station on Savill Drive in Māngere East just after 3am.

"A group of people had used a vehicle to attempt to gain entry to a store; however, they were unable to and fled the scene," a spokesperson said.

Police tried to find the group - including using a dog unit - but were unsuccessful.

They are making further inquiries into the incident.

Photos from the scene show the car backed into the storefront, causing heavy damage to the entrance.

There has been a spate of ram raids in the past few weeks, most involving teenagers, usually under 17.

Police say the trend is fuelled by social media as offender post their exploits on platforms like TikTok.

They fear the age of those involved means it's only a matter of time until someone is hurt or killed in a car crash.

Despite the damage done to the shopfront, it appears the would-be thieves left empty-handed. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The incidents have left some business owners fearing for their safety.

Auckland Council has begun streamlining the process for bollards to be installed to improve security measures.

The incidents have also led to calls for harsher punishments for youth offenders, but youth workers have warned a punitive approach will not address the factors that lead children to commit crimes.

Police have not said whether those involved in last night's ram raid were thought to be teenagers.