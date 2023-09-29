Lucy Groube of Calmē Beauty works her magic during a Face Up Method face sculpting treatment.Photo / Warren Buckland

Have you heard of face sculpting? I hadn’t until someone told me about Lucy Groube, owner and operator of Calmē Beauty.

I was intrigued so I went to see her at her home beauty studio in Kennedy Rd, Pirimai, Napier.

With 16 years in the beauty industry behind her, Lucy says she was looking for something a little different to offer her clients.

“One of my clients told me she had watched a video on Instagram on face sculpting. I had a look and thought ‘this is it’. It’s right up my alley.”

The video was the Face Up Method and the trainer was Olga Newman.

“I just knew this was my calling so I made contact and got the last spot at the last minute and went and did the training,” Lucy said.

“It was just amazing. We built a beautiful connection between teacher and student.”

Lucy says the Face Up Method of face sculpting is a holistic approach to ageing.

“We exercise our body to be fit and healthy. Face sculpting is exercising the muscles in our face, neck, chest and shoulders to stay fit and healthy.

Lucy Groube of Calmē Beauty, Napier. Photo/Warren Buckland

“Age and stress can leave you with tension and tight muscles. Face sculpting can reduce wrinkles and lines, increase the tone and firmness of your skin and leave it looking brighter and ease the tension in your muscles.”

It was fascinating listening to Lucy explain the treatment. She is knowledgeable, passionate and excited about the feedback from her clients.

She says her clients interpret the treatment differently depending on how much they can let go and relax their bodies.

“This is not a rip, shit and bust treatment. I’m not here to create pain. Quite the opposite. I always say ‘sing out if you are feeling uncomfortable’. We work together to get the best results.

“I work up the lymphatic system to get the lymph draining. The treatment relieves tension and helps ‘depuff’ the skin. It can help with headaches because the neck is the gateway to the skull.

Lucy Groube from Calmē Beauty in action during a treatment of Face Up Method face sculpting. Photo / Warren Buckland

“You could say it’s a look good feel good treatment but to me, it’s more of a feel good look good. It’s about feeling healthy and strong. I’m so invested in it — I believe in it.”

Lucy takes before and after photos so clients can look back in the coming months and see the difference.

She also gives her clients exercises to do at home.

For more information go to calmebeauty@myyahoo.com or Facebook Calmē Beauty or Instagram calmebeauty.nz.

My treatment

After hearing all about the Face Up Method face sculpting I was just a little bit nervous but really looking forward to the treatment. I had total trust in Lucy. She was so positive and passionate about it that I knew I was in safe hands.

Once settled on the treatment bed, Lucy cleansed my face. It wasn’t just a put on some cleanser and wash it off with a cloth. It was cleanser applied and then the edge of a gorgeous hot towel lightly touched my chest before it was wrapped around my face and pressed firmly. Absolutely bliss. That made me sigh and I felt the tension leaving my body. Well, some of it anyway. Lucy repeated the procedure and then a mist of spray touched my skin, making it tingle. I found out later it was rose blossom.

Then it was down to business. Lucy placed my head where she wanted it and began working her magic. And believe me, at times it felt like magic. I could have sworn she had four hands on my face at one stage.

She began with stretches on my shoulders and chest and the back of my neck, my scalp, right up to the top of my head. She hit the spot right behind my ears and I could feel her working the tension out. My ears got some attention and Lucy did a lot of work on my neck which I loved. It’s not ordinary massage, that’s for sure. She rolled and manipulated my skin and muscles. It was unlike anything I have ever experienced. My lips were sort of pinched together. It wasn’t uncomfortable, just different.

When she got to my temples it felt as if she was pushing all the tension straight out of me.

Lucy used a very small amount of oil. She said, “I want my hands to feel your muscles not to slide over them.” She did use a little moisturiser which I found lovely and subtle.

The entire experience was just incredible and then it ended with the towel and an orange blossom spray.

Lucy left me to it saying, “Take your time, there’s water and bliss balls for you.”

Once I got home I examined my face in the mirror. It was a bit red as expected but I swear the lines on my forehead were not as noticeable and my skin felt amazing. It felt even better in the morning.

Lucy also followed up by sending me a video with some exercises to do. I was so impressed with her and her magical hands. — Treatment courtesy of Calmē Beauty