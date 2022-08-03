Nearly a dozen flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been grounded and poor visibility has stopped or delayed sailings for all harbour ferries as thick fog blankets Auckland this morning.
Auckland Airport says a growing number of regional flights have been affected in the past hour after airport authorities put fog restrictions in place at 1.20am.
A 7.30am sailing of the popular Waiheke Island ferry was cancelled this morning while all ferries that travel across Auckland's Waitematā Harbour have now been delayed by up to 20 minutes due to extreme fog over the water.
Air New Zealand had confirmed that seven domestic flights had been cancelled and four flights delayed due to fog, said an airport spokesperson.
So far flights on the main trunk domestic routes and international flights had not been affected.
Auckland Airport said those intending to fly out of the city today should check ahead with delays and cancellations expected.
The widespread fog is also causing problems for rush hour commuters both on and off the roads.
Traffic cameras show the city under a dense blanket of fog with low visibility across the region's busy motorways.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to keep lights on, allow extra time and mind following distances travelling on the roads this morning.
Auckland Transport has extended the advisory that those using water transport should expect delays after earlier warning the Hobsonville and Beach Haven ferry commuters that they should expect delays this morning due to extreme fog in the harbour.
