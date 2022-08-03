The big question around our plan to tackle climate change, friendly fire at parliament and brazen building site thieves risking lives in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Nearly a dozen flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been grounded and poor visibility has stopped or delayed sailings for all harbour ferries as thick fog blankets Auckland this morning.

Auckland Airport says a growing number of regional flights have been affected in the past hour after airport authorities put fog restrictions in place at 1.20am.

Motorists faced a challenging ride into work on Auckland's fog-bound motorways this morning. Photo / Supplied

A 7.30am sailing of the popular Waiheke Island ferry was cancelled this morning while all ferries that travel across Auckland's Waitematā Harbour have now been delayed by up to 20 minutes due to extreme fog over the water.

It's foggy out there, so with reduced visibility please remember to keep your lights on and allow extra time and mind your following distance this morning. #SwitchOnToBeSeen ^MF pic.twitter.com/vDLFCfpGPz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 3, 2022

Air New Zealand had confirmed that seven domestic flights had been cancelled and four flights delayed due to fog, said an airport spokesperson.

So far flights on the main trunk domestic routes and international flights had not been affected.

We are experiencing fog at Auckland Airport – delays and cancellations are expected. For the latest flight information visit https://t.co/YcGiDWOtvX. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) August 3, 2022

Auckland Airport said those intending to fly out of the city today should check ahead with delays and cancellations expected.

The widespread fog is also causing problems for rush hour commuters both on and off the roads.

Motorists faced a challenging ride into work on Auckland's fog-bound motorways this morning. Photo / Supplied

Traffic cameras show the city under a dense blanket of fog with low visibility across the region's busy motorways.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists to keep lights on, allow extra time and mind following distances travelling on the roads this morning.

Many areas of fog and low cloud over the upper North Island this morning (including Auckland) as seen in this night time enhancement satellite image from 6am. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG pic.twitter.com/asXAJrq03x — MetService (@MetService) August 3, 2022

Auckland Transport has extended the advisory that those using water transport should expect delays after earlier warning the Hobsonville and Beach Haven ferry commuters that they should expect delays this morning due to extreme fog in the harbour.

Expect delays of up to 20 minutes to ALL ferry services this morning, due to extreme fog in the harbour. pic.twitter.com/n8FLikvRuR — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 3, 2022

