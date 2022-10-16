'Explosive': Car ploughs into Napier house by alleged drunk driver

The crash caused significant damage to a home in Tamatea near Anderson Park. Photo / Supplied

The crash caused significant damage to a home in Tamatea near Anderson Park. Photo / Supplied

An alleged drunk driver has been arrested after ploughing a car into the lounge of a Napier house - narrowly missing a shocked resident.

The crash happened about 7.20pm on Sunday resulting in significant damage to a York Ave home, directly opposite Anderson Park which is a popular park for children.

One witness says the driver had to be restrained by bystanders before police arrived at the scene.

Two residents were inside the home during the crash but remarkably were not injured.

That included one resident who was on the couch in the lounge, just metres away from where the car burst through the wall.

"It was fairly explosive," one of the residents said, who did not want to be named.

"The car hit an antique china cabinet full of crystal."

She said glass went everywhere and it was amazing they weren't seriously injured.

She said she often heard cars hooning along that street and would love to see the council put in speed bumps.

One of the residents said the driver was "going mental" after the crash and had to be restrained by neighbours and bystanders prior to police arriving.

A median island where pedestrians can cross the road to Anderson Park was also badly damaged.

A police spokeswoman said the driver had allegedly been involved in an earlier crash as well with another car, and had failed to stop following that initial crash.

She said the driver was allegedly driving with excess breath alcohol.

"The 48-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on Thursday."

A median island was also damaged during the incident. Photo / Supplied

A witness, who did not want to be named, said they heard a "massive bang" along the street on Sunday night and went outside to see what happened.

The witness said people initially were trying to help the driver of the red car, but the driver was confronted by bystanders when he appeared to try and walk away.

"A bystander stopped him and [the driver] got really aggressive," the witness said.

"He was very quickly tackled to the ground until the police arrived."

A St John ambulance spokesman said one person was treated at the scene for moderate injuries but did not require transport to hospital.

Police could not confirm the exact charges he was facing but stated he was arrested for allegedly driving with excess breath alcohol, wilful damage and failing to stop or ascertain injury following a crash - among other offences.

The owners of the house did have insurance and thanked police for helping them get the wall boarded up on Sunday night.