Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Explained: Why our Covid-19 modellers face their ‘messiest’ year yet

Jamie Morton
By
8 mins to read
Modellers trying to pick the future path of Covid-19 face a dramatically more complex landscape in 2023 – but there’s hope future waves will be “more muted” than last year’s big battles with Omicron.

Modellers trying to pick the future path of Covid-19 face a dramatically more complex landscape in 2023 – but there’s hope future waves will be “more muted” than last year’s big battles with Omicron.

Modellers trying to pick the path of Covid-19 face a dramatically more complex landscape in 2023 – but there’s hope future waves will be “more muted” than last year’s big battles with Omicron.

Ahead of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand