New Zealand

Explained: The Novovax Covid-19 vaccination NZ has just approved as a booster

Jamie Morton
5 mins to read
Last week, regulator MedSafe gave expanded provisional approval for Novovax's protein-based shot, Nuvaxovid, as a first or second booster in New Zealand. Photo / Novovax

New Zealand's regulator has just approved a new Covid-19 booster from Novovax – while AstraZeneca's vaccine is now being phased out here. Science reporter Jamie Morton explains.

How many Kiwis have now been

