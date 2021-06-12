Expect delays: Truck and trailer crash sparks lengthy SH5 road closure 1.5km south of Rotorua

Police have advised motorists to expect significant delays on SH5 today. Photo / Andrew Warner

Motorists should expect significant delays on State Highway 5 about 1.5km south of Rotorua after a crash earlier this morning.

State Highway 5 will be closed from 11am this morning until at least 6pm this evening, says a police spokesperson.

Detours will be in place but motorists are advised to expect significant delays.

The road closure is to allow a crane to remove a truck and trailer following a crash earlier this morning.

Standard vehicles travelling north into Rotorua from SH5 should head west onto Waikite Valley Rd into Whirinaki Valley Rd North on to SH30. Vehicles travelling southbound should go from SH30, to Whirinaki Valley Rd North and then onto Waikite Valley Rd.

Trucks and heavy vehicles need to travel the main routes of SH5, SH1 and SH30 as the above detours are unsuitable for heavy vehicles.