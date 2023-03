A crash on the Southern Motorway is causing motorists delays this afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is holding up traffic and delaying motorists.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert around midday, advising travellers of a crash northbound on State Highway 1, 500m north of Mill Rd on-ramp.

“Pass with care and expect delays until cleared,” it said.