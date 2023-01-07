Police have been at the home (left of photo) in Onewa Rd for hours on Sunday where the scene remains cordoned off. Photo / Supplied

A brazen home invasion by an armed trio on Auckland’s North Shore targeted a rental property known to host regular poker games, the Herald understands.

The three men remained at large last night, after dumping their car in West Auckland amid a significant manhunt involving police dogs early this morning.

The raid on the Onewa Rd property was reported about 1am.

Police said the occupants reported three armed men had threatened them and stole “several items” of an unspecified nature.

They did not say if cash was taken.

The Northcote Pt rental bristles with CCTV cameras.

About half a dozen cars were outside when the Herald visited this evening seeking comment.

No one came to the door.

Among the vehicles was a Porsche Panamera sports car with a personalised plate.

Also outside was a people mover with a personalised plate reading “VIP” followed by the house’s street number.

The Herald has been told the home was a regular site of late-night poker games.

Neighbours said they were aware of the card games and reported regular comings and goings at all hours of men and glamorously dressed young women.

The home in Northcote Pt dates from the 1920s. Photo / George Block

None reported hearing anything at the time of the home invasion, including one man who was awake at the time watching the final stages of the New Zealand versus Pakistan cricket test.

A scene guard and cordon was in place outside the property for hours today but were gone by the evening.

The property was recently extensively renovated and is rented out by its owner, a neighbour said.

Police said investigations continue to find those responsible.











