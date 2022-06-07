Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Exclusive: Firearm owners' details stolen in alleged burglary of old Auckland police station

3 minutes to read
Documents and pepper spray were allegedly stolen from the old Auckland city police station in Vincent St, now disused.

By
George Block

Reporter, NZ Herald

Personal details of firearms owners, including their names and addresses, were among documents allegedly stolen from the disused Auckland City police station, the Herald can reveal.

The documents could serve as a shopping list for

