Exclusive: Far North tourism operator to face trial after ‘preventable’ sandboarding death of Korean man

By
2 mins to read
Sand boarders at the Te Paki dunes. Photo / file

A Kaitaia tour company is to face trial after a Korean visitor died in front of his horrified family while sandboarding, the Herald can reveal.

The 68-year-old man was allegedly hit by a tour bus

