The New Zealand athletics community is mourning the loss of a “friendly, loveable” race-walking judge who was killed in an e-scooter accident last week.

Kathryn Fraser, 57, was riding an e-scooter through Christchurch on Wednesday morning when a van struck and killed her at an intersection.

The accident was investigated by the Serious Crash Unit and the road involved was cordoned off for the first half of the day.

Fraser worked at Ara Institute of Canterbury in an administration role but was known for her heavy involvement in the New Zealand athletics scene in an officiating capacity.

The Christchurch local was an Oceania area walks judge and was selected as an official at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Former walk racer and current official Rozie Robinson told the Herald her death had left a gaping hole in the race walking community.

“She was very approachable, kind-hearted and fair,” said Robinson.

“Most people who spoke to me would say they valued her feedback, she knew how to communicate with you as an individual which is hugely important.”

Robinson first met Fraser back in 2009, she was one of the first “friendly faces” to congratulate her after her first race-walking event.

The pair would frequently bump shoulders during South Island tournaments where Fraser would officiate, and also overseas in Australia where Fraser represented at an Oceania level.

“Prior to the race, you’ve got to step back and stay in ‘judges mode’ so you aren’t biased to any athletes,” said Robinson.

Former walk racer and current official Rozie Robinson has paid tribute to Fraser.

“But as soon as the race was finished she was just a friendly, chatty person happy to talk with you. You knew she was fair and knew what she was looking for. Any feedback she gave, if it was constructive or positive, was important.”

Now a race-walking official herself, Robinson said she’d seen Fraser as somebody she modelled herself on for inspiration in how to do the job well.

“It’s something I aspire to get to,” she said.

“She was a key person, along with other Canterbury officials, who inspired me to be where I am now and where I want to be in the future - both in the way I approach athletes, as well as the person I am.”

She said the race-walking community will “definitely” be mourning Fraser’s death.

Athletics New Zealand paid homage to her glistening athletics career, which saw her appointed chair of the Athletics New Zealand Officials Association in 2015.

In July 2021, Fraser led the charge to see it become an incorporated society and obtain grant funding so officials could be provided accommodation while travelling to national championships.

She also organised wet weather jackets for all officials and all-weather folders.