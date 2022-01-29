Doreen and Allan Andrews on a trip in 2017 to Adelaide where they watched their granddaughter graduate from university. Photo / Supplied

Allan and Doreen Andrews had been almost inseparable during their near-60 years together. Tragically, they died just six days apart in their King Country home. Caitlan Johnston reports

Allan Andrews had just got home from his wife Doreen's funeral and was telling their adult children how proud he was of them when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

On January 5, Doreen passed away at the age of 77 after a 10-month battle with cancer.

Just six days later, while remembering her, 78-year-old Allan died suddenly too, leaving his shocked family to think he simply couldn't bear to live without her.

Allan, a former Waitomo mayor, had returned to their Te Kuiti home following the service for his wife, and visitors were sitting around sharing stories and memories of Doreen.

He was sitting in her armchair in the lounge - which was always right next to his.

"It wasn't until the last of the visitors left and it was just the three of us [Allan and Doreen's children] and my son in the living room that he said to us that we'd done mum proud and she would have loved the service that we did for her," said daughter Christina Andrews.

"Then he suffered the heart attack right at that moment."

A old family photo of the Andrews taken in Opunake, Taranaki. Pictured are Allan and Doreen, and their children Christina, Michael and Margaret. Photo / Supplied

In a flurry, his grandsons ran back into the house from the garage where they had been having a few drinks, and performed CPR to try to save him.

When St John paramedics arrived, they continued CPR for another 20 minutes but he could not be revived.

Christina said the pair were inseparable in life and that Allan "would have gone after her to make sure she was taken care of".

"He always looked after mum, they very rarely went anywhere without each other," she said.

Son Michael Andrews recalled the parting words his father spoke to her at the funeral.

"He laid his hand on her casket and said 'I'll be seeing you soon old girl'," he said.

Boy meets girl

Doreen and Allan both grew up in Ōpunake, Taranaki.

The pair met in August 1962 when Doreen was working at Salome's cafe.

"Dad and his footy mates would go in there after training on a Tuesday and a Thursday to get milkshakes and ice cream sodas and that's how they met," said Christina.

Doreen and Allan Andrews on the day they were married in 1963 in Ōpunake, Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Allan was quite a "charmer" and less than a year later, on March 9, 1963, the pair got married at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ōpunake.

"They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this year," said Christina.

"They were both heroes in our eyes"

Allan spent most of his life working for the New Zealand Police which meant he wasn't home a lot.

While he was out protecting communities he often missed birthdays, sports games and Christmases and Doreen had to pick up the slack.

Christina said her mum was a hero too.

"They were both heroes in our eyes. One was just more in the public eye and the other was at home with us."

Christina had a horrific accident when she was six months old that left her with third-degree burns to her entire body.

She was sitting in her highchair when her aunties, also children at the time, pushed her chair closer to the bench and she tugged at the cord of the kettle, tipping boiling water all over herself.

Doreen immediately grabbed her screaming baby and immersed her in a cold bath.

It took paramedics 40 minutes to get to them and then it was another 40-minute journey back to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth.

"I survived but only due to Mum's quick thinking and the strength of will to hold me in that bath until help arrived," said Christina.

Becoming the town's top cop and mayor

Allan worked for the New Zealand Police right up until the day he died.

In 1965 he applied for the force and headed down to Trentham Police College.

After graduating, he started as a constable in Whanganui, before transferring to Levin and then to Christchurch.

"When we moved to Christchurch, mum put her foot down about leaving Christchurch until we had all finished our schooling," said Christina.

Allan Andrews on the day he graduated from Trentham Police College in 1965. Photo / Supplied

During the 1981 Springbok tour, Allan was called out as part of the police response to the protests.

"He was a tough cop," said Michael.

"The South African tour one was a big one and he never missed a day. He was on the frontline for all the protests, and I mean front line, right in front of the protesters."

Allan kept up his end of the deal with his wife and once Christina and Michael had finished school, he applied for and was appointed to senior sergeant of Te Kuiti in 1985.

Margaret said Allan's work in Te Kuiti as the town's top cop was instrumental in changing attitudes.

"It was pretty shocking when we came here; he cleaned up the town," she said.

Allan introduced a 'patch ban' down the main street and a curfew to keep young ones off the streets at night.

Doreen also worked at the Te Kuiti police station - employed in 1986 to search the female prisoners because there were no female police officers.

She also worked as a cleaner at the station, courthouse, law firm and the Work and Income office.

In 1992 Allan retired as senior sergeant but he didn't stay away for too long. In 1998 he rejoined as a non-sworn firearms vetter in Te Kuiti.

In the week Doreen died, he signed a contract to stay on for another three years.

"He loved the job so much that he couldn't even stay in retirement," said Christina.

Allan also went on to be elected mayor of the Waitomo District and his biggest triumph was helping get The Warehouse built in the area.

"Allan was a humble man who clearly enjoyed serving his community, with over 51 years of service with Police and three as the mayor," said Senior Seargeant Rupert Friend.

"He will be missed, not only by the Police family but by the Te Kuiti community as well."

Their final moments together

Christina said her parents always wanted to be together even though they weren't "lovey-dovey" about it.

Allan would never miss a shopping trip even though he detested the task, she said.

"You'd quite often see him having a wee snooze at one of the tables in the food court while he waited for mum to do her shopping," said Christina.

The Andrews are a five-generation family. Pictured are Christina and her daughter Selina Andrews (back), Cereese Andrews-Henry holding baby Laiana Henry and Doreen Andrews. Photo / Supplied

Before Doreen got sick, the pair took on a job in 2018 delivering mail.

"They would get up at 5 in the morning together and mum always said 'I am going with him so he doesn't drop dead out there somewhere'. They just wanted to spend the time together," said Christina.

They both had to stop the run in March last year when Doreen was diagnosed with cancer.

At the same time Allan's health started to deteriorate, said Christina.

In December last year, he got sick and had to spend 12 days in Te Kuiti Hospital.

During this time Doreen needed to be taken to Waikato Hospital but she wouldn't go without first seeing him.

"The Te Kuiti Hospital staff had to wheel dad out in his chair to see mum sitting in the car," said Christina.

"That was actually the first time we heard them say 'I love you' to each other."

Doreen was at home when she died just weeks later on January 5.

Doreen and Allan Andrews' armchairs were always right next to each other. Photo / Supplied

In the days after her passing, Allan could not sleep in their bed and instead slept in his late wife's armchair - the same chair he died in.

"His job looking after his wife was over," said Michael.

Their ashes will remain together, with some to be placed in the cremation wall at the Ōpunake Cemetery, Christina said.

The devoted couple leave behind three children, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.