Anti-mandate protesters have been camping at Auckland Domain since Saturday. Photo / Michael Craig

Anti-mandate protesters camping at Auckland Domain for a fourth day have been told to pack up their tents and cars by midday.

Auckland Council said there were concerns over damage to public property and "disrespect" shown to a culturally significant pā site.

The small group, who pitched tents behind the wintergardens on Saturday, have been issued with breach of bylaw notices.

The notices were issued by council staff with the support of police officers this morning.

"While the council respects Aucklanders' rights to peaceful protest, parking on the grass and camping at the Domain is prohibited," said director of regulatory services Craig Hobbs.

"We also had serious concerns regarding damage to public property and the disrespect shown towards a culturally significant pā site.

"We have been in dialogue with those on site over recent days and had expressed our concerns, prior to today's enforcement action being taken."

Protesters have been told by Auckland Council to remove tents and cars by midday. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have blocked vehicle access to the Domain this week, which has affected Auckland City Hospital staff and visitors who often park at the reserve for free.

Police said officers were present this morning but "that is just to ensure that there have been no breaches of the peace".

Mayor Phil Goff said yesterday the council had trespass notices and its compliance team "at the ready" if police wished to enforce action on the group.

Goff said the group is breaching a bylaw which prevents people from camping on the public reserve.

"If we suspend the bylaw for one group, why would any other group believe they should follow what the bylaws require?

"This is not an area that is designed for people to camp in. It wouldn't be tolerated by anybody else and it shouldn't be tolerated from this group," he said yesterday.

Police have been patrolling entrances to Auckland Domain this week. Photo / Michael Craig

On Saturday a protester in a video claimed to have mana whenua status, and said they were occupying a pa site at the domain.

But Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei - tangata whenua of central Auckland - said they do not support protest actions against vaccination and mandates.

"These actions are in direct opposition to the pathway we have chosen as leaders of our people, and the way forward that we have encouraged our Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei people to follow," it said in a statement.

Ngati Paoa Trust Board has also voiced its opposition to the protests.

Thousands marched across the city's Harbour Bridge on Saturday, in a protest organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, forcing lanes to be closed to traffic.