Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

'Everyone seems to have forgotten her': Inside the cold case of missing Dunedin mum Tuitania Barclay

By
9 mins to read
Tuitania Barclay has not been seen for 20 years. Photo / Supplied

Tuitania Barclay has not been seen for 20 years. Photo / Supplied

This month marks 20 years since young Dunedin mother Tuitania Barclay vanished without a trace. Police eventually came to believe she was killed, but a hefty reward and repeated searches have failed to yield an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.