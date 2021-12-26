Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Ever the diplomat: What's next for David Shearer?

10 minutes to read
Former Labour Party leader David Shearer. Photo / Dean Purcell

By Michele Hewitson

Following a long sting in war-torn South Sudan, David Shearer is weighing up whether wants to tackle another battlefield, this time closer to home. By Michele Hewitson.

David Shearer may be a masochist. When you

