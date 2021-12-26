Ever the diplomat: What's next for David Shearer?

Former Labour Party leader David Shearer. Photo / Dean Purcell

Following a long sting in war-torn South Sudan, David Shearer is weighing up whether wants to tackle another battlefield, this time closer to home. By Michele Hewitson.

David Shearer may be a masochist. When you consider his career choices, you do have to wonder.

He was a short-lived leader of the then-beleaguered Labour Party before resigning and being replaced by a similarly short-lived leader, David Cunliffe. He then, after barely enough time to lick his wounds, took a job as the United Nations head of mission in beleaguered South Sudan. Beleaguered is putting it mildly. He seems to have a propensity for stepping willingly into civil-war zones.

The Labour Party was at war with itself; South Sudan was at war with itself. Both were savage theatres in which blood was drawn, the difference being that in South Sudan, AK-47s were used and hundreds of thousands were killed. You'd think what might have been killed in the political fight that was his Labour leadership debacle would have been his spirit.

There is now chatter about the possibility that he will run for the Auckland mayoralty next year if Phil Goff, who is rumoured to be the top pick for appointment as the next Ambassador to Washington, doesn't stand again.

The Auckland mayoralty would not be on many people's lists of dream jobs. So it is quite possibly on Shearer's list. He seems to have a liking, if that is the right word, for jobs that most people would regard as thankless at best or dispiriting at second best. "Ha, ha. Yeah, I've had one or two of those in my time, I have to say. One in particular."

He hasn't yet made up his mind about running for mayor. "It wasn't something on my radar when I got back. But, you know, people were obviously looking around for candidates and one or two asked me."

He has had "a close look at being a mayor" and a chat with Goff, an old mate and also a former Labour Party leader – a club not many people would care to be a member of. He is not, by the way, now a member of the party: "In spirit, but at the moment not financially current."

It's fair to say he is sounding fairly lukewarm about the prospect of running for mayor. "My god, Auckland being so big, and a third of the population of New Zealand. It really has to be a tight partnership, I think, between local government and central government. And you really do float a little on the whim of what happens down in Wellington. So, anyway, I'm talking to a few people. But it's a question of timing and I'm not sure if the timing's right for me at the moment."

He has other projects in mind. You imagine they might include, oh, I don't know, self-flagellation, perhaps, or finding another war zone to hang out in – which would amount to the same thing. It comes as a relief, then, that his latest project involved flying to the Caribbean to buy a yacht. This sounds very glitzy and, for him, like an indulgence. It might involve pleasure. A superyacht, I ask, not very hopefully. "No! God, no." It's an old yacht that needed repairs, so he spent a few weeks doing that work himself. You can't imagine he would have spent a few weeks swanning about in the Caribbean, sunbathing and swigging rum and Coke, now could you?

Shearer during his time leading a UN mission in civil war-ravaged South Sudan. Photo / Supplied

Along with family and friends, the other thing he really missed about being away from home for so long was the sea. South Sudan has water, with the Nile running through Juba, the capital, where he was based, but it is landlocked. He is a born-and-bred Aucklander, so has lived in a place "where you can see the sea all the time. Aucklanders orient themselves to the water, to the harbour." He pined for the sea, so buying the boat was the fulfilment of a long-held dream: "Something I've wanted to do since I was a kid is some ocean sailing. And you get to a point in your life and you realise that you either do it or you don't, so …"

Of course, he would buy an old boat that needs work. He likes old things that need work. He once gave me a ride home from the Mt Albert farmers' market, which we both frequented, in his old MG convertible. It was gloriously ramshackle and jolly good fun to go for a spin in. I ask after it, fondly, and whether it is still gloriously ramshackle. It isn't. He has just had it done up, but only because he was doing some work on it that necessitated taking off the front wheels when a mate came around and interrupted him. They had a few drinks, so he finger-tightened the wheel nuts and left the car alone for a few days. Then he took it for a drive and one of the wheels fell off. "The car lurched to one side and the wheel went sailing down Pt Chev Rd for 200m. It's amazing how far those wheels can go by themselves. And the car got all crumpled on one side."

He had the side fixed "and then it was all shiny on one side and ramshackle on the other, so I ended up biting the bullet and getting it all dollied up. It looks lovely now." I valiantly manage to resist the metaphor about the wheels having come off his political life.

The last time we met was just before he was due to set off for South Sudan. We were at his lovely house in Pt Chevalier and took a stroll around the beautiful subtropical garden he had made. It is nice at his house, which is serene, with lots of books and interesting things to look at. His son had said, after his father announced he was off to another war zone: "Well, it's got to be better than the shambles you're in at the moment."

He was referring, of course, to the shambles that had been his father's Labour Party leadership, so that made some sort of complicated, topsy-turvy sense, you suppose. But I didn't understand then where these impulses – or compulsions, really – come from. He could have just stayed home in his nice, calm house that feels like a happy haven from chaos.

He'd been through a fractious failed leadership and there he was volunteering for yet another mission. Before entering politics, he had already done humanitarian stints for the UN in Somalia, Rwanda, Liberia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Iraq – none of them places, at the time, that most sane people would choose to visit.

Could David Shearer be Auckland's next mayor? Photo / Glenn Taylor

I suppose you could call him an old-fashioned do-gooder. This is a description that has pretty much gone out of favour. It now carries a whiff of accusation: a do-gooder is an interferer in the affairs of others. It smells of mothballs and Victorian-era charity.

And the UN has long faced criticism for, among other things, either interfering in the affairs of others or failing to intervene. Asking what the difference is between helping and interfering in other people's societies and cultures is "a good question", Shearer says. "It's a balance. And in South Sudan, where 20,000 troops from all over the world in a country is a pretty imposing force, as you can imagine. We had 30 or 40 aircraft that were flying people all over the place, so we clogged up the airport, and we had these big armoured personnel carriers chewing up their roads as well."

So, if you are the head of a UN mission, you have to balance clogging up another country's already shaky infrastructure and shaking up the newly gained sovereignty of the newest country in the world; South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

"That was always a tricky issue about being there to help and undermining their sovereignty. They would often bring up sovereignty and 'you're interfering with our sovereignty' … and the balance changed a bit according to the situation."

You could, and the South Sudanese frequently did, regard the UN mission as an invading force. "If I was them, I would probably be doing the same thing. It wasn't asked for; the Security Council imposed it on them."

He is certain he does not have a Messiah complex, he says. "Because you're reminded of it every single day." Why does he care? He believes in service, another old-fashioned idea. He is a Christian, raised as a Presbyterian, who doesn't go to any church, but still believes in a god. "I just believe that there is something beyond this world that is, I guess, sort of benevolent and guiding."

He makes no claim to be courageous. "Oh, I get scared, just like everybody else. I think that actually increases with age."

Now he is back from his four-and-a-half-year mission in South Sudan, where he lived in a compound surrounded by barbed wire and high walls designed to keep trouble out. There were checkpoints and a 7pm curfew because, at night, a combination of drink and machine guns could make for a dangerous cocktail. There were some Covid deaths in the camp; two men were killed in a cooking-fire disaster.

He had meetings with tribal elders under trees surrounded by their men who mostly wore shorts and sunglasses, with AK-47s as accessories. He had his own guards, who went almost everywhere with him, his "close-protection guys. Although I had two or three women close-protection. They were terrific. One of them was the Romanian mixed martial arts champion." She sounds scary. "Yeah, she really was. The guys gave her a lot of respect."

Shearer in South Sudan. Photo / Supplied

His idea of "fun" is not most people's idea of fun. He insists there is fun to be had in a barbed-wire-surrounded camp. There were discos. He did disco dancing. He had two ducks, which he fed and provided with a tin bath for swimming. They were named One and Two. There was a restaurant where you could get a half-decent pizza. You take your small pleasures where you can find them.

How to rebuild a war-torn country: you take small, carefully negotiated, almost mundane steps. You build a secondary school in a region where there is no secondary school and no peace between warring factions. The animosity is cultural and tribal and ancient and often over cattle raids in a country where cattle represent social status and wealth. The elders want two schools. You say: there is no money for two schools; you get one school and your kids will have to learn together and learn to be friends. One school was built; there have been no outbreaks of war in the village for three years.

You build roads in a country where the roads that exist are unusable for the six-month rainy season. "If you build roads, people will connect with each other, then they become friends and trade with each other. You facilitate that kind of chemistry."

These things count as small successes, he says. A larger win: when he left, South Sudan had a transitional government.

He is a diplomat, a politician, a negotiator, a psychologist of sorts, a fixer, a decent fellow. When you come home, you have to negotiate your way back into your family life, diplomatically. As in South Sudan, you can't "shoot your way through".

"The trick is not to say, 'Why did you move the sofa?' It's better to say, 'That looks nice.'"

He could add to his interesting CV: road builder. That would seem to be a fairly decent qualification for the job of mayor of traffic-jammed Auckland. If he was masochistic enough to want it.