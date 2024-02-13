Bike Waikato runs events to help cyclists improve their skills and confidence.

Bike Waikato runs events to help cyclists improve their skills and confidence.

People across Waikato are being encouraged to go for a ride as part of Aotearoa Bike Challenge Month.

Currently, there are 164 workplaces and more than 1000 riders from the region signed up for the challenge, which encourages cyclists to log their biking activity. Each ride accumulates points, which are put into the draw for prizes including an e-bike and Bluetooth speakers.

There are also organised rides across the region, including a 52km ride along the Te Awa Trail from Hamilton Gardens to Ngāruawāhia on February 17.

The event has been coordinated by Bike Waikato, an organisation aiming to empower riders and create more safe cycling spaces.

Committee member Kelli Pike said the ride was open to all abilities and people were welcome to join or stop at any point along the way.

“We’re encouraging people to just give it a go, and are posting approximate times we’ll be passing key sites along the trail into our Facebook event page, so people can join and disembark to reduce the length of the ride.”

It was important riders felt safe and could stay within their comfort zone, Pike said, both for this event and in general.

She returned to cycling having not done so for many years and was surprised to find a lack of infrastructure available for cycling around Hamilton.

“I work at Go Eco and it’s part of our work in climate action, we look at ways we can reduce our emissions.

“One of the ways for me was getting back on my bike. I hadn’t been on my bike since I was a young teenager, but it’s been six years now.

“One of the difficulties has been commuting safely to and from work, especially taking my daughter to school as she’s not a confident cyclist.”

Taupō District Council is running two events during February aimed at improving the confidence of new and recently-returned riders.

An afternoon park ride in Taupō on March 21 will help cyclists master the basics, and a twilight neighbourhood ride on the same day looks to boost confidence on the roads.

There is also a competition for 5-12-year-olds in the Taupō region to design their own bike helmet, with a winner from each age category being chosen to see their creation come to life.

Shane Hancock (second left) enjoys cycling around Taupō with his sons.

Getting the kids on board can be transformative to the whole family’s attitudes to riding, said Shane Hancock, environmental health officer at Taupō District Council.

For his sons Michael, Patrick and Christopher, it provides a great combination of challenge and family time.

“Cycling is a great way for the family to enjoy our time together, whilst also being on a mission.

“Living in Taupō provides so much opportunity and variety for the rider.

“When it rains, you can hit the mountain bike trails at Craters [Mountain Bike Park], or some of the Great Lake Trail, and then when it shines you hit the road.

“If you just want to cruise, the safety of East Taupō Arterial Path and the Lion’s Walk lakefront path are great.”

However, there is the risk of eventually being outpaced by your kids, he said.

“The boys are getting quicker and I am now finding myself getting left behind a bit.

“I knew it would happen eventually but I didn’t expect it this soon.”

Cycling also presented a great full-circle moment for him, as he was recently able to support his oldest son through his first Cycle Challenge, just as his family did for him as a youngster.

“Last year, I had a real ‘dad moment’ of sharing a ride around the lake in the Cycle Challenge with my eldest at 13.

“It took me back to when I completed my first one in 1984 as a young whippersnapper on a steel 10-speed in stubbies and a cloth hat!”

For details on Taupō District Council events, see www.taupodc.govt.nz.

For information on the Bike Waikato Ngāruawāhia ride, see bikewaikato.org.nz.

