A vehicle covered in silt and mud in Esk Valley following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

Esk Valley residents have been warned evacuations are likely on Friday afternoon due to heavy rain forecast over Napier.

It comes 10 days after Cyclone Gabrielle decimated that valley and community north of Napier.

Many families have been back cleaning up their properties in Esk Valley over the past week while coming to terms with the widespread damage.

Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management announced this morning over Facebook that precautionary evacuations in the valley were likely this afternoon.

Controller Ian Macdonald said a decision to evacuate would be made later this morning, taking into account the updated rainfall predictions and advice from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s hydrologists.

“We will give people plenty of notice so they can leave in good time while the roads are not likely to be affected by surface flooding,” Ian Macdonald said.

“People do not need to wait for an official order to leave. If they feel unsafe at home, they should move early.

If the need for evacuation is confirmed, the order will be broadcast direct to cellphones in the area through an emergency mobile alert and shared through radio, TV and online media, as well as on the Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management Facebook page.

MetService said in an update at 9.50am on Friday that Hawke’s Bay should expect 100 to 150 mm or more of rain about the ranges, and also away from the ranges north of Hastings, including the Esk Valley area and the Wairoa District.

Elsewhere in Hawke’s Bay can expect a further 60 to 90 mm.

The above rainfall amounts are in addition to what has already fallen.

MetService said the heaviest falls are likely to be on Saturday morning when peak rates of 25 to 40 mm/h are expected, with thunderstorms possible.

The death toll in the Eastern District from last Tuesday’s floods sits at nine.