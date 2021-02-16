Evacuation after smoke in tunnel near Clyde Dam

People have been evacuated after smoke was seen coming from a tunnel near the Clyde Dam.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the tunnel at about 10.25am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews in breathing apparatus were attempting to enter the tunnel about 11am.

"Everyone inside the tunnel has gotten out safely. The source of the smoke is still unconfirmed."

He said the tunnel is used for drainage and contains a number of pumps.