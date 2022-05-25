Fire crews and police are responding to the incident. Photo / Supplied

Tokoroa residents are now allowed back into their homes after being evacuated following a gas main rupture.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said fire crews had left the scene and the gas leak had been isolated.

A police spokesman said residents of households on and surrounding Manaia were allowed back into their homes at around 3pm.

Earlier the Fire and Emergency spokesman said three appliances were responding to the incident on Manaia St where a "significant amount of gas" was being released.

The gas main had been severed by contractors working in the area, he said.

Emergency services were waiting on the arrival of the gas authority, he said.

People were urged to "stay well clear" of the area.

A police spokeswoman said staff were assisting with evacuation of residents in the area and cordons were in place.

She was not able to specify how many households had been evacuated.