Ethnic business advisory board, weekend cricket on Queen St: New Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Bridges' plans, wishlist

New Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Bridges touring businesses in the CBD with Heart of the City CEO and mayoral candidate Viv Beck. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Small businesses and migrant business owners will be a priority for Simon Bridges when he steps into his new role as Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Bridges, former leader of the National Party, will start as the chamber's chief in August, replacing Michael Barnett who is standing down from the role after 31 years.

Speaking exclusively with the Herald about his plans and priorities, Bridges said he intended to engage heavily with small business owners "who've been the Chamber's reason for being for a long time".

"I want to direct a lot of effort into working with and empowering new New Zealanders and their business specifically," Bridges said.

Simon Bridges says there is a lot going for the Auckland inner city. File photo / Greg Bowker

"When four out of 10 Aucklanders are born offshore, and bring remarkable entrepreneurial skills and ethics to our city, we can't leave those skills and ethics on the table.

"One idea I have is the establishment of an ethnic business advisory board to help me and also Auckland understand and support migrant business owners better, to get them really flying on the other side of the pandemic."

Bridges is looking at the city with fresh eyes, having just moved from Tauranga with his family recently, and he believes there is a lot going on for the Auckland CBD.

"On the occasions I have been in the city in the evening, I have been struck by the large number of bars and eateries of all styles, shapes and sizes," he said.

"During the day there is a huge raft of great coffee spots and places to buy amazing goods and services.

Simon Bridges will start in his new role as Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO in August. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Just yesterday I was walking through the Queens Arcade which I hadn't been in for years and stores like the cookery and crystal shops were beautifully presented and very alluring."

But he said there was a need for boldness from retailers, hospitality, Auckland Council and even central government to draw Aucklanders back to the CBD.

"This might require trying a few things to see what works from orientations and trails for foodies around the eateries and bars, to who knows what else," he said.

"Maybe turning Queen Street into a tennis court or futsal pitch or even cricket oval - with softer balls - over weekends. And let's see more live theatre, shows and music again."

Bridges said he will push for Council to relax requirements and costs on inner CBD businesses.

"Business should always be asked what would work for them, for example would a temporary halt on the likes of outdoor eating licences add to vibrancy and attractiveness?" Bridges said.

However he believed "crucially all this work won't make a positive difference" if the three big elephants - crime, anti-social behaviour, and anti-car policies - aren't dealt with alongside it.

Once National's justice spokesman, Bridges said these problems are very real even if some of them were just perception.

"They need good responses from Council and Government, otherwise the confidence of punters to return just won't be there," he said.

"No amount of discounts on great meals or live musicals will bring people in if they feel unsafe and can't easily get into the city with their family and get a car park close by."

Bridges said a certain amount of disruption was always inevitable from the City Rail Link and other construction works, but he hit out at the "policy and planning people" for wanting to eliminate cars from the CBD.

"This sort of attitude will see people vote with their tires, with suburban malls being the big winners," he said.

"Another important factor, I don't have data on but which I know is significant in other CBDs overseas, is the need for businesses to ensure all workers are back.

"Hybrid working is now entirely accepted but particularly for our young it is important businesses bring all workers back in."

Bridges encouraged anyone considering starting up a business in the inner city to do so, saying this was the right time.

"Coming at a low ebb, but when the worst of Covid has passed, means a strong likelihood of upside from here on in," he said.

"There does seem to be a growing consensus about all the issues I've talked about and the need for positive solutions to big problems like inner city crime."

However, Bridges said it would be a remiss to say there aren't other big issues affecting the CBD business environment.

"Anecdotally, service levels have fallen in areas like hospitality and who can blame them when there are acute worker shortages," he said

"Immigration settings are a big piece of the puzzle to be unlocked, ensuring more international students, tourists and customers but also workers, as more and more are drawn back into Auckland city."