Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ethical travel company Wearebamboo’s cryptocurrency controversy a ‘gambling problem’, investment experts believe

Melissa Nightingale
By
6 mins to read
BlackRock’s application for a Bitcoin ETF has pushed the price of the digital asset up 80 per cent for the year, above US$30,000. Plus, how the Fed’s interest rate pause may prolong pain for the U.S economy.

Investment experts say they believe a Kiwi-based travel company’s loss of millions of dollars of customer funds to cryptocurrency was “gambling”.

Customers have also laid complaints about Hutt Valley-based Wearebamboo with the police, Commerce Commission,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand