Te Reanga Mōrehu O Rātana take the crowd to church with their stunning waiata 'Kia Piri Mai E Īhoa'.

The region’s top teams have returned from Te Matatini 2023 National Kapa Haka Competition with honours.

The Whanganui/Taranaki region is a combined kapa haka district, with Te Reanga Mōrehu O Rātana, of Rātana Pā, Aotea Ūtanganui of South Taranaki and North Taranaki team Ngā Purapura O Te Tai Hauāuru taking the Te Matatini stage in front of 60,000 spectators at Eden Park in Auckland.

All three won or placed in sections of the four-day competition which wrapped up on Saturday.

Stan Walker in his first Te Matatini appearance for Te Reanga Mōrehu o Ratana. Photo / Te Matatini

Te Reanga Mōrehu O Rātana have long attended Te Matatini competitions, and this year won the choral section with their waiata, Kia Piri Mai E Īhoa.

Ngā Purapura O Te Tai Hauāuru, led by Aroha Broughton Pue, told the stories of loved ones who had passed on in the past four years and placed second-equal in the Te Kairangi O Te Reo Ā Tuhi (Best Written Compositions award category) alongside Rotorua team Te Kapa Haka O Ngāti Whakaue.

Ngā Purapura O Te Tai Hauāuru, of Taranaki.

Aotea Ūtanganui, led by Tūheimoa, Janine and Andy Maruera, told the story of the waka Aotea and their puhi ariki Rongorongo to let people know who they are and the history of their people.

“Firstly, a reason we stand is to whakamoemiti to Īhoa [praise our Lord],” leader and tutor of Te Reanga Mōrehu O Rātana, Te Taepa Kameta, said.

“He opens up the pathway for us to bring our kaupapa to the floor, such as taking on the wairua of our late Tumuaki Harerangi Meihana, raise morale within the Māori people after four years of uncertainty and welcome everyone to the next Te Matatini to be held here in our region.”

Aotea Ūtanganui of South Taranaki.

Te Reanga Mōrehu O Rātana kaihaka Caitlin Hemi said the groups made a lot of sacrifices in the lead-up to the event.

