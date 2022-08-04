Naveen Janagam's first brush with the law cost him his work visa. Photo / Michael Craig

A logistics specialist who worked through the Covid-19 pandemic moving food and medical supplies across the border is now a pizza delivery man with four months to pack up and leave New Zealand.

Naveen Janagam was driving home from a friend's when his phone lit up with a video call from his wife. Before he knew it, the accusations were flying fast and furious.

The newlyweds had been apart since he returned to work in New Zealand three months ago. It was January 2019 and she was still in India.

"She was pushing me so hard," Janagam recalled. "'What happened to my visa, still not getting it? Did you apply? Are you lying to me?'"

The airfreight warehouse manager had been busy and not responding to his wife's calls and messages during work hours, which were long. "She was so upset," he told Open Justice.

He was using Bluetooth headphones with the phone mounted, but it fell and he reached down to pick it up when his Nissan hit the kerb a few times, drawing the attention of another motorist who called the police.

Janagam said he was honest when the police showed up at his door later that evening. He admitted he had a couple of beers with friends at lunch, drove home late afternoon and had a couple more after he got home. "I didn't lie, I told him the truth," he said.

The officer breathalysed him at home before taking him to the police station for another test. He blew 903 microgams of alcohol per litre of breath, more than three times the legal limit.

Janagam didn't know it then, but that was the beginning of the end of his life in New Zealand. The motorist who reported him told police he was swerving erratically and crossing lanes without indicating so other drivers had to brake to avoid collision.

Janagam was convicted of drink driving in 2020, a single offence that would thwart his work visa and ultimately his young family's life in New Zealand.

He said he pleaded guilty only because his lawyer assured him his immigration status would not be affected. No one had told him about the possibility of applying for a discharge without conviction, he said, which could possibly have spared him a criminal record and allowed him to stay.

He felt his punishment far outweighed his crime. "I made a mistake. I don't feel like it was a big mistake," he said. "Did I do... murder? Drug dealing? Hitting cops?"

Janagam spent his final months in New Zealand as a pizza delivery man. Photo / Michael Craig

Before his drink-drive conviction, Janagam had what the court calls an unblemished record.

Born in India, he arrived in New Zealand as an international student in 2014, completed a one-year business diploma and started work at the same logistics company where he moved up the ranks from storeman to warehouse manager, leading a team of 20.

He worked hard, moving high-value perishables like food, medicines, and blood across the border through the Covid-19 pandemic. "We never closed the warehouse," he said. His employer said he was exemplary; friends described him as caring, responsible and honest.

Janagam said he just did as he was told, not knowing he had the right to say no to the police officer at his doorstep.

Later, he said he took his community lawyer's advice in court and pleaded guilty to one charge of driving with excess alcohol. It was his first brush with the law. He had never heard of a discharge without conviction -what the court refers to as Section 106 under the Sentencing Act - let alone thought to apply for one.

"From day one I explained to my community lawyer that I was not a resident and needed to apply for a visa," Janagam said. His lawyer did not respond to questions from Open Justice.

In July 2020, Janagam was convicted and fined $900 (in line with his breath alochol reading), disqualified from driving for 28 days, and ordered to use an alcohol interlock device for one year. "You need to blow into the machine [and the car] only starts if it's zero," he said. "If you had spicy food, it won't start, I'm not joking."

He paid and served his sentence with no hiccups, happy the ordeal was finally over and he could get on with life. His wife's visa came through and they were finally living married life together, he was promoted at work and earning a good salary. "We were really happy, then all of a sudden this."

It was June 2021 and time to renew his essential skills work visa. Immigration New Zealand pointed to his drink-drive conviction and told him he needed a character waiver. He applied, and failed the assessment - twice.

His visa expired and overnight, he lost his job, income, and eventually everything they had in New Zealand.

He appealed his deportation liability to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal and waited, staying with friends and living off his savings. Their lives on hold, they made the painful decision for his wife to return to India in February this year, three months pregnant with twins.

In June, Tribunal declined his appeal on the grounds that he did not have exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature to warrant his stay. He was given four months to pack up and leave.

Weeks later, Janagam's wife gave birth to two healthy little girls. "My parents are taking care of her, babies are good," he said quietly, still reeling from the shock of losing their lives in New Zealand. Seeing their faces - albeit on video and in pictures - was bittersweet. He couldn't be there when they were born. What would their lives have been if they were allowed to stay? What could he have done?

Immigration lawyer Simon Laurent believes a discharge without conviction would have made a difference in Janagam's case.

"Absolutely it would have made a difference because [INZ] would not have required him to ask for a character waiver," he said, which was the only thing stopping Janagam from renewing his essential skills work visa.

Temporary visa holders can apply for a discharge without conviction on the grounds of immigration, said Zoe Reid, a specialist traffic lawyer who has a list of discharge cases she has argued for and won, most recently in July 2022. "It's a huge application to do properly, and takes a lot of time and effort on the client and the lawyer," she said.

But Auckland barrister Steven Mutch believes Janagam would have faced an uphill battle. "When you blow in excess of 900 that is an extremely high reading and I would certainly give any clients a firm disclaimer that the odds of success would be very very unlikely in that scenario," he said.

Reid agrees it is difficult, but not impossible. "People have had to do rehabilitation, defensive driving, alcohol and drug courses, community work, charitable donations, whatever they can do to make good, show the court the consequences are going to ruin their future, whether it's employment or immigration or both."

"It has been done, but it's on a case-by-case basis, one judge can look at one case and another judge can find differently depending on how they assess the gravity of the offending," she said.

Immigration advisor Kelly Coetzee's advice to Janagam is to leave New Zealand, keep a clean record, and try again for a visa in a few years.

It is really hard for first-time traffic offenders who face deportation, she said, "But if you think about someone you know - a neighbour, a friend, a family member - run off the road by a drink driver, then this doesn't seem so harsh."

The Tribunal gave Janagam a four-month work visa and an October 23, 2022 deadline to pack up and leave New Zealand.

His employer was keen to have him back at work until then, but he wasn't sure. It was a demanding job where he was supposed to be a leader and role model. How could he face his team, live up to expectations? "I'm so depressed I can't even concentrate," he said, helping out at a friend's pizza shop and other courier jobs in between.

He has spent nearly $30,000 in all on legal and immigration fees. "I thought my future was in New Zealand. They punished me, I take the punishment," he said. "I don't know how I can show how sorry I am."

Friends and family said he could start afresh in India, but he couldn't see it.

"What did New Zealand give me at the end of the day? Not my good character for eight years, only this 903mcg, drink-drive conviction," he said, looking down at his hands. "When I go back to India I'll be completely zero."