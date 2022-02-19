John Douglas Willis, 59, escaped from Rimutaka Prison on February 18, 2022. Photo / NZ Police

Police are still searching for a 59-year-old inmate who escaped Rimutaka Prison yesterday and may have fled outside the Wellington area.

John Douglas Willis escaped from his job at a horticulture nursery at Rimutaka Prison yesterday around 3pm.

Police were alerted about 3.15pm yesterday that an inmate at the Upper Hutt prison had left the jail in a vehicle.

"It is possible he may leave, or have already left, the Wellington area," police said in a statement today.

Willis was last seen driving a white 2008 Toyota Hiace van.

Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt. Photo / File

Lower North Regional Commissioner Paula Collins said yesterday Corrections was working with police to track him down.

"As soon as staff were made aware of the incident the prison was locked down immediately and police were requested to attend as a priority," Collins said.

Collins said their immediate priority was locating him.

"We are actively sharing information with police, including recordings of his recent telephone calls," Collins said.

• Anyone who has information about Willis' whereabouts, or has seen him or a vehicle of this description, should contact police on 111 and refer to file number 220218/5736. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.