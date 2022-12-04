A store selling army surplus gear, outdoor military clothing and hunting equipment has become the latest target for criminals.

Police say they were informed of the robbery on Karangahape Rd where a staff member has been assaulted by one person around 4pm.

“The offender took some items from the store and left the scene before police arrived,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police are now making inquries to locate them.

“No weapons were involved and the items taken were clothing,” she added.

Army and Outdoors NZ store owner Jason Robinson said the incident happened between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Two guys came in, took two backpacks off the wall and just started filling them up,” he said.

”When challenged by my staff, they were assaulted. What was interesting is how blatant it was.“

Robinson said one of his staff went outside to see where the two men went, and they were assaulted down the alleyway.

”Afterwards, we found out they did have a weapon,” he said.

However, according to police, weapons were not used and the attackers hit the victim with their fists.

Robinson said the pair were trying to flog the items they stole to members of the public on K’ Road.

According to him, police said the men were known to them and that they’d been repeatedly charged and released.

”They’d assaulted others on K’ Road and knocked over a 65-year-old man,“ Robinson said.

”It’s a repeating cycle. People need to made aware of the limitations of the justice system and the time it takes to arrest people.”

“I’ve been here for nine years, and the escalation on K Road is getting so bad. It’s so blatant now.”