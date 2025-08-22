Horrell has backed his driving, because of both the distance he covers and nature of the roads.

“I would do well over 30,000km a year, probably more than 500 trips,” he said. “There’s no passing lanes most of the places I travel, so most of them are very short-duration passing manoeuvres.”

Horrell admitted council staff told him his name was coming up “more often than others”, but said the chief executive wasn’t concerned, because it was for short durations.

With the number of windy roads in Southland, he said he didn’t want to stay on the wrong side longer than necessary.

“Common sense dictates that you try and get back on your side as efficiently as possible.”

The long-serving councillor also maintained he had not received a speeding infringement while on council and believed he likely had the lowest fuel consumption in the fleet.

Environment Southland keeps a close eye on speeding work cars and issues quarterly reports for committee meetings, based on eRoads data.

The most recent set of numbers showed a total of 477 speeding exceedances recorded for the January-to-March quarter, which was an increase on the previous three months.

A councillor’s comment at an April 2 meeting implied Horrell may be behind some speeding events.

On that day, councillor Jeremy McPhail suggested council health, safety and risk manager Paul le Roux wait for the chairman to re-enter the room before proceeding with the topic, which was received with laughter.

The council records a speeding exceedance when the limit is breached by 10kph.

Horrell’s 107 incidents relate to the period July 2024 to June 2025, when he did not breach the limit by 20km/h or more.

He is not seeking re-election this year, after completing six terms at the council.

- RNZ