Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell speeds more than 100 times in work car

RNZ
2 mins to read

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell has logged more than 100 speeding incidents in his work car. Photo / LDR

By Matthew Rosenberg of RNZ

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell has defended speeding in his work car, saying it was mostly for overtaking.

Horrell is the only elected member with a company car and exceeded the limit a total of 107 times during a one-year period.

