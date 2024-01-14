Entries pouring in for Hawke’s Bay Today Harvey Norman Hastings Canon NZ summer photo competition

Zachary Meyers, is a 14-year-old amateur photographer. He was on holiday recently at Waimārama. “There was a short power outage which meant I could get some cool Milkyway photos without the light pollution!”

Zachary Meyers, is a 14-year-old amateur photographer. He was on holiday recently at Waimārama. “There was a short power outage which meant I could get some cool Milkyway photos without the light pollution!”

Get your entry in for the Hawke’s Bay Today Harvey Norman Hastings Canon NZ summer photo competition. If you think you can beat today’s entries, email them to news@hbtoday.co.nz with your full name, contact details and a full caption of what’s in the photo. There are three amazing prizes up for grabs. One entry per person only.

Joshua Gubb snapped this photo “while my wife and I were on our date night just before Christmas, we were sitting outside Lonestar, snapped the yacht through the Sound Shell on my phone.”

Sunrise from Bluff Hill on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Photo / Scarlett Cooper

Millie McIntyre enjoying a real fruit icecream at the Sunday farmers' market! Photo / Lucy Lambess