Entries pouring in for Hawke’s Bay Today Harvey Norman Hastings Canon NZ summer photo competition

Golden hour is our happy hour, says Hazel Emily Macaraya, who sent in this entry for the Hawke’s Bay Today Harvey Norman Hastings Canon NZ summer photo competition.

Get your entry in for the Hawke’s Bay Today Harvey Norman Hastings Canon NZ summer photo competition. If you think you can beat today’s entries, email them to news@hbtoday.co.nz with your full name, contact details and a full caption of what’s in the photo. There are three amazing prizes up for grabs One entry per person only.

Porangahau Store ice cream extravaganza, from left Angus, Ben, Eli, Noah, Michaela, and Libby all enjoying every Kiwi kid's 'right of passage' with an ice cream at the local dairy! Photo entered by Pete Burne.

Bruce Hickey sent in this photo of “our grandson Charlie enjoying cooling off in the pool on Christmas Day”.

Fay Potts entered this photo of her granddaughter Olivia and Finn the foal in Poukawa having morning cuddles while Mum eats breakfast.