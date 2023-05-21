Mayor Tania Tapsell helping to cut the ribbon and officially open the 2023 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards. Photo / Gotya Photography

Entries are now open for the 2023 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

The awards were officially launched at the Pullman Hotel to an audience of about 130 businesspeople on May 16 and people can now begin to enter the businesses they “admire and love” into the competition.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said the awards celebrate the accomplishments and resilience of the city’s business community.

“Let’s continue to inspire, support, and elevate one another as we celebrate Rotorua business’ excellence and achievements.”

Heard said he was grateful for the support and sponsorship the awards had so far received.

“Your commitment to fostering growth and recognising excellence in the business community is remarkable.”

The Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards last year. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

At the official launch, Tompkins Wake senior partner Catriona Gordon said the firm was delighted to be the lead sponsor again for 2023.

Mayor Tania Tapsell said it was great to see the Rotorua business community all working together for the wonderful event.

Chamber president Glenn Tasker made a special thank you to the 25 sponsors and 25 judges of this year’s awards.

Tasker said the awards attracted more than 90 entries and about 900 delegates to last year’s gala evening and “every year it gets bigger and better”.

With entries now open, he encouraged people to nominate the businesses that “you admire and love”.

“Anyone can nominate anyone, or enter yourself directly - and you do not need to be a chamber member to nominate or to enter. Entry is a simple process.”

The supreme winner of the Rotorua Business Awards last year was Patchell Group of Companies. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

Patchell Group of Companies, which has been operating in Rotorua for 50 years, received the supreme winner award last year.

Chief executive Brent Whibley said, at the time, he was not expecting the honour, but it had wrapped up a “really great year” for the company and recognised and acknowledged “all the awesome work that our team does”.

The 2023 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards gala evening is scheduled for November 4.



