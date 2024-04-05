Voyager 2023 media awards
Engineered stone giant Cosentino wants NZ tradies protected from silicosis, but warns against ‘chaos’ of ban

Nicholas Jones
By
7 mins to read
Itay Shimony is the vice-president for Oceania for Cosentino, a Spanish-headquartered manufacturer of benchtop material including engineered stone with annual turnover of over $3 billion and operating in over 100 countries including New Zealand.

New Zealand authorities should shutter engineered stone workshops over safety breaches that risk tradies developing the incurable lung disease silicosis, one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of the kitchen benchtop material says.

Itay Shimony

