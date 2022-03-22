Enchanter fishing boat tragedy: Video footage shows intense moments survivors were rescued from the wreck of the sunken charter vessel. Video / Northland Rescue Helicopter

New video footage shows the harrowing moments five survivors of the fishing charter vessel Enchanter were rescued in the pitch black of night.

Northern Rescue Helicopter rescuers can be seen climbing onto the deck of the vessel, that barely breaches the surface, to assist the five men.

The video shows a helicopter crewman lowered into the water with lifesaving equipment, as one man leaps into the water off the wreckage and goes to him.

Ten people were on board when the Enchanter sank amid rough seas around 11pm near North Cape on Sunday.

The popular fishing charter vessel was out on a five-day trip and was known for taking anglers to some of New Zealand's best offshore fishing spots.

The five men who were winched to safety have since been discharged from Kaitaia Hospital, including the boat's skipper, Lance Goodhew.

A large wave is understood to have hit the boat near Murimotu Island, breaking the bridge.

The Enchanter charter fishing boat operated by Enchanter fishing charters out of Mangonui. Photo / Supplied

The devastating incident has left at least four people dead and one still missing.

A large-scale air and water search continues today.

Police divers are this afternoon checking the wreckage of the Enchanter.

Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson Nick Burt says checking the wreckage is important as the search continues for the last unaccounted for person.

It may take some time as there are potentially hidden hazards within the wreckage, Burt said.

Divers will assess whether the search can be completed where the wreck is, or if it needs to be towed to more shallow waters.

Waikato dad of three Mark Sanders was among the victims.

The 43-year-old Te Awamutu builder was on a "trip of a lifetime" - but also wary about the weather forecast, says his family.

Richard Bright, 63, and his mate Mike Lovett, 72, were also among the five men who lost their lives.

Long-time friend Rick Williams caught up with Bright for a beer at his bar the Group One Turf Bar on Tuesday night just before he headed off, while he had also just seen Lovett who worked at his thoroughbred stud farm.

It was the second time the pair had gone on a fishing charter to the Three Kings.

"They had been there once and it was Richard's wish to hook a marlin. He hadn't got one. He had caught every other form of fish, so this is why he went again this year - to go and get a marlin."

Enchanter sent out a distress signal just after 8pm on Sunday.

The emergency position-indicating radio beacon signal came from southeast of North Cape, according to Maritime NZ.

Goodhew radioed into Radio Mangonui at 10pm saying he was about an hour off the North Cape before losing signal.

The boat is understood to have sunk in very rough seas close to Murimotu Island around 11pm.