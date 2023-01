A bus which crashed into shops on Remuera Rd had been parked and was unoccupied, police said.

The Auckland Transport bus struck a block of shops on Remuera Rd around 12.15am this morning.

Photographs show the bus on the footpath, with broken glass strewn across the road.

A police spokeswoman said it was understood the bus had been parked and was unoccupied at the time.