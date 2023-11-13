There are concerns for lost opportunities if Luxon misses the APEC summit, Nanaia Mahuta refuses to label Hamas attack on Israel ‘terror’ and Dilworth School announces $44 million for sexual abuse redress. Video / NZ Herald

The fiancée of a man who lost both arms after a scaffolding company failed to ensure his safety says the pain and uncertainty her children now face has broken her.

Speaking at the employer’s sentencing in the Waitākere District Court, Santana Tierney said she had watched her partner Jahden Nelson endure, “unimaginable physical and emotional pain”, and sat at his bedside wondering if he would live or die.

His employer, CPA 2022 Ltd, was today ordered to make emotional harm and consequential loss payments by Judge Maria Pecotic, however the amount ordered was suppressed.

Because the company would be unable to pay a fine, she said it was not in the interest of justice to impose a financial penalty.

Nelson, a West Auckland scaffolder, had both arms amputated after suffering an electric shock during a workplace accident while contracting in April last year.

CPA 2022 Ltd was charged by WorkSafe under the Health and Safety at Work Act in April this year. The company’s sole director is Claire Attard, who was excused from attending today’s sentencing and was not in court.

The charge carries a maximum fine of $1.5 million.

Tierney said it had been incredibly difficult to find the right words to express the impact of the accident and reliving the memories for her victim impact statement had been distressing and overwhelming.

Through tears she spoke of the night of the incident, where she held her children tight while they lay unaware of the devastating reality of what happened to their father.

“It broke me to think of the pain and uncertainty that awaited us.”

Jahden Nelson with partner Santana Tierney at Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau

She said Nelson was now unable to cuddle or comfort the children when they were sick, crying or hurt.

“My children are limited to a lifestyle they should never have been exposed to,” she said.

In his victim impact statement, read by a family member, Nelson said he longed to be part of moments many parents took for granted.

Nelson said it broke his heart that his family also suffered the consequences of his accident.

Scaffolder Jahden Nelson was electrocuted in a worksite accident in Massey. Photo / Toni Paikea

He wrote of the financial burden the accident had caused and said it would be difficult to offer his children better opportunities due to their limited finances.

Nelson spent months in Middlemore Hospital’s burns unit and underwent dozens of operations after a metal pole he was holding touched high-voltage overhead lines on a Massey worksite in April 2022 while contracting for Supercity Scaffolding, sending a heavy electric current through his body.

He suffered a heart attack, internal injuries and burns to 25-35 per cent of his body.

Due to his injuries, he lost both arms, was only fully discharged from hospital this year and faces years of rehabilitation.

“They gave me motivation,” Nelson said of his family last year while recovering from his injuries.

“I guess they were the reason that I’m still here. They kind of pushed me through this.”

The experienced scaffolder said he thought the power lines had been disconnected to safeguard workers and was stunned to learn he and his colleagues had been exposed to live wires.

“I assumed they would have been turned off,” Nelson said previously.

