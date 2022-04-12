About 3000 from Australia are expected to arrive in New Zealand today. Photo / 123RF

Emotional scenes are expected throughout the day as the border reopens with Australia and flights from across the Tasman arrive.

Jane Cheeseman and her two children Zac, 10, and Ruby, 8, were on the very first flight, QF 157 from Melbourne, that landed at 12.58am.

After being apart for two and a half years, Cheeseman was looking forward to being reunited with her sister Katherine and her family.

New Zealand's international border reopened to Australians from midnight.

Vaccinated Australians and permanent residents can enter New Zealand with no other requirements other than to self-test for Covid-19 on arrival.

This is the first time Australians have been allowed to come without the need for isolation since the transtasman bubble last year.

Today, 18 flights from Australia are expected to arrive in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Returning New Zealanders will be among many of those arriving today.

An extra 96 transtasman flights from April through to June have been added by Air New Zealand, which is an increase of about 20,000 seats.

Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's general manager aeronautical commercial, said about 3000 travellers from Australia will arrive today.

Air New Zealand said it has 11 near-full flights arriving from Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Perth.

The first from Perth touched down in Auckland at 6am.

"This is the first step in welcoming international visitors back to our shores and we couldn't be more excited for both New Zealand and Air New Zealand," the airline's chief customer and sales officer, Leanne Geraghty, said.

"We've seen high demand across the Tasman with Aussies keen to reconnect with friends and whānau both in New Zealand and Australia."