Emissions Reduction Plan: Government's plan to outsource emissions 'makes no sense' - union

Marsden Point refinery would be converted to an import-only terminal under the plan. Photo / John Stone

Marsden Point refinery would be converted to an import-only terminal under the plan. Photo / John Stone

By RNZ

A union has hit out at the Government's Emissions Reduction Plan, saying it relies too heavily on outsourcing rather than cutting back on emissions.

The measures proposed in the plan assumes that a large chunk of carbon dioxide emissions reduction is expected to come from converting Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal.

But First Union secretary for transport, logistics and manufacturing Jared Abbott, said it would not reduce global emissions as it instead outsources them to other countries.

"It makes no sense. Whether the emissions come from New Zealand or they come from Singapore, we all live on the same planet.

"If we're actually increasing global emissions by offshoring the production of fuel, then we're not achieving what the goal is of reducing emissions, which is to save our planet from climate crisis."

Abbott said climate change was a global challenge and all countries need to do their bit.

"We represent workers in some of the most affected industries, including transport, manufacturing and forestry - and we are ready to do our bit to ensure we get the best emissions reduction plan possible."

First Union said its own analysis suggested that refined oil from South Korea - New Zealand's largest source of refined oil for the past two years - has refined emissions between 16 to 38 per cent higher than oil refined at Marsden Point, as well as likely higher transport emissions.

The union said oil from other Asian "mega refineries" could be higher.

"The Climate Commission's initial draft advice noted that 'Aotearoa should focus on decarbonising its industries rather than reducing production in a way that could increase emissions offshore', but that important principle disappeared from the commission's final advice."