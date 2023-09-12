Emerging musicians rock to the beat

The young instrumentalists played with energy and vitality at the Primary and Intermediate Schools 11th Orchestral Play-In.

Freddie Mercury would have been proud to hear the rock beats of Queen Mish-Mash, played by some enthusiastic, emerging musicians last Thursday, September 7, at Havelock North Intermediate.

The “musical extravaganza” was the Primary and Intermediate Schools 11th Orchestral Play-In.

This annual event is run by the Hawke’s Bay Society for Music Education. Its aim is to promote and support music education across Hawke’s Bay.

More than 130 students from 20 Hawke’s Bay schools were represented at the Play-In, supported by instrumentalists from Hastings Orchestral Society and Havelock North High School.

While some students enjoyed their first experience of playing in a full orchestra, other more experienced players returned to play with added confidence.

under the baton of visiting guest conductor Kimbali Harding, who is currently the CEO of the Australian Youth Orchestra.

The afternoon concert was well-attended, and the audience enjoyed a lively and varied programme. Guest performer Christina, from Maraekakaho School, played a solo on the harp.

This was extremely special as it is very rare to have a harpist, let alone a 10-year-old one. And percussionist Adelaide, from Havelock North Intermediate, played Fossils from Camille Saint-Saens’ Carnival of the Animals on the xylophone.

Hawke’s Bay Society for Music Education are very appreciative of the generous financial support provided by Dodge Contracting Ltd.