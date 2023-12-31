Emergency services urge caution over New Year’s period

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) community education manager Adrian Nacey says in recent years people have been stocking up on fireworks at Guy Fawkes.

Emergency services are urging caution as the countdown to 2024 gets under way.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) community education manager Adrian Nacey said in recent years people had been buying fireworks at Guy Fawkes (November 5) and storing them away to light over the summer months.

“Last year we were called to several fires over the New Year period that started from fireworks. Our appeal to the public is do not set off any fireworks,” he said.

Nacey said large vegetation fires at Pegasus Beach (Canterbury) and Te Mata Peak (Hawke’s Bay) last year resulted in communities being evacuated and the destruction of thousands of native trees.

In December, crews fought fires near Lake Dunstan in Central Otago which were also caused by fireworks.

“New Year’s Eve and the summer months are not the time to be setting off fireworks - particularly with the approaching El Niño weather conditions that are forecast to bring hotter, drier, and windier conditions in many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Nacey said.

“If you want to bring in the New Year with a bang, we recommend attending public fireworks displays where possible.”

People can check for current bans, the fire season and danger levels on the Checkitsalright website.

A New Zealand Police spokesperson said people celebrating needed to look after their mates and make sure everyone got home safely.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.”

There would be a strong Police presence across the country on December 31.

“Last year, in addition to frontline staff being busy, the Police communications centre experienced high demand,” the spokesperson said.

They said it was important to show patience, respect and kindness to those trying to help.

During the New Year period there was often a peak in traffic, so patience was also advised on the road - “keeping calm, driving sober and pulling over if you feel tired”.

“If people feel unsafe or have concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, call 111.”