Emergency services are searching for a man missing after falling into the Manawatū River while walking his dog.
A police spokesperson said they were called to Ahimate Reserve in Palmerston North about 1.35pm today after a report of a man walking his dog had fallen into the river and got into trouble.
“A search was immediately commenced, involving Police search and rescue staff, a Swift Water Rescue boat, kayaks, drones, a helicopter, and numerous other volunteers,” police said.
“Sadly, at this stage, the man has not been located.”