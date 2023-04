Emergency services are on the scene of the three-car collision on State Highway 3 in Waitomo. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services are on the scene of the three-car collision on State Highway 3 in Waitomo. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services are on the scene of a three-car crash on a main highway in the Waitomo District this evening.

Police rushed to the scene around 4.55pm on State Highway 3 in Mahoenui. Injuries at this stage are unclear.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is warning that delays in the area are likely as the road has been partially blocked.