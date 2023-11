Emergency services are responding to a fire at a residence on Walmsley Road in the Auckland suburb of Favona.

Staff at the petrol station across the road report seeing smoke and five to six fire trucks on site.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said they were in attendance “at a multiple property fire used as a house”.

“All persons accounted for and crews are dampening down and setting up a decontamination centre,” Fenz said.

More to come.