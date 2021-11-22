Emergency services responding after truck smashes into house in Auckland. Video / Michael Craig

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a truck that has smashed into a house in Auckland.

Fire crews and police staff have been called to Dairy Flat Highway, in Albany, after reports of a serious truck crash just after 10am.

No injuries have been reported at the scene, a northern fire communications spokeswoman confirmed, and crews received the first report of the crash at 10.10am.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / Michael Craig

Super Liquor Albany owner, Jimmy Zhu, told the Herald the crash was "really bad" and that part of the house had been badly damaged.

A truck has crashed into a house near the Dairy Flat Highway in Albany this morning. Photo / Supplied

"[The truck] has gone off the road into the side of the house. The wall is gone."

Dramatic photos at the scene show the front of the truck crashed into the side of the property.

Traffic is said to be flowing still around the area.

Zhu said he could see police officers around the scene and a tow truck vehicle had just arrived shortly before 11am.