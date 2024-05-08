Alleged Ponsonby gunman found dead, two Canterbury houses go up in flames and footage emerges of a terrifying airborne crash in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

An ambulance transporting a patient to hospital has collided with a bus on a major Auckland road this afternoon, causing delays to rush-hour traffic.

A police spokesperson said they were advised of the crash at the intersection of Newton Rd and Piwakawaka St in Eden Terrace about 4pm.

“The scene is being cleared and we’re advising commuters to expect some delays this evening while any backlog is cleared.”

Hato Hone St John Auckland district operations manager Andy Everiss confirmed an ambulance was involved in a crash with another vehicle this afternoon.

“One patient was being transported at the time; they have been safely transferred to another ambulance and have continued on to hospital. One of our crew suffered minor injuries and have also been taken to hospital.

“Hato Hone St John takes the health and safety of our patients and staff very seriously, and will work with New Zealand Police to investigate this incident,” Everiss said.

Police said they were not aware of any injuries on the bus.

In September 2022, a school bus full of St Mary’s College students was left dangling over the Newton Rd motorway overpass.

The front end of the bus was left hanging off the bridge, with horrified passing motorists urging them to stay at the back of the vehicle to stop the bus from tipping over the edge.

A bus carrying school students was left dangling on a motorway overpass on September 22. Photo / Matthew Lietz

Firefighters had to cut apart parts of the bridge fence and needed to hook the bus up to pull it out.

An inflation device was placed under the vehicle to raise it up and then winch it to safety.





Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.